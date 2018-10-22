Ryder expanding last-mile delivery business

TORONTO, Ont. – Toronto is one of three North American facilities Ryder is expanding to improve its last mile delivery service.

The company recently announced the expansion of its Ryder Last Mile business, which focuses on home delivery and white glove installation for big and bulky goods.

“We’re getting closer to the consumer,” said Patrick Coughlin, vice-president and general manager of Ryder Last Mile. “By expanding our existing locations and adding new facilities, we continue to position our customers to meet – and even exceed – the ever-growing demands of e-fulfillment and the increasing expectations of their customers.”

Ryder says the expansion will allow it to stay ahead of the curve in today’s “now” economy, which is critical to the success of customers like Design Within Reach (DWR), a retailer of exclusive modern design.

“Ryder technology, transportation management, distribution management, and last-mile all provide consistent high-quality delivery services all across the country,” said Jerry Gable, DWR director of delivery experience. “Ryder provides a strategic partnership that supports the Design Within Reach client experience.”

In addition to Toronto, last mile fulfillment facilities in Atlanta, Ga., and Lathrop, Calif., will also be expanded. Ryder is also forming new partnerships in eight strategically located U.S. cities. Ryder’s e-fulfillment network now boasts 136 facilities, covering 95% of the U.S. and Canada within a two-day timeframe.