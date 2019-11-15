Schneider donates trucks to attract new talent

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Schneider has found a creative way to attract new drivers – by giving them trucks to learn on.

The fleet donated 10 gently used, late model trucks to select CDL driver training programs. The trucks are loaded with technology, giving students hands-on training with the Schneider spec’.

“In addition to hiring many experienced drivers across the country for the many types of positions we offer, Schneider also recruits graduates from CDL driver training programs,” said Rob Reich, executive vice-president and chief administrative officer at Schneider. “We know that many driving training programs have limited resources, and we want the next generation of professional drivers to train in the best trucks in the business as they embark on new careers.”

The schools receiving the trucks are based in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas. Schneider feels it will be able to attract more drivers, including some who may not have considered a professional truck driving career.

“Women and younger adults are an emerging driver pool, and we believe technologies like automated manual transmissions, safety and connectivity will attract a more diverse audience to the trucking industry,” said Reich. “Learning on modern equipment spec’d with some of the latest technologies and creature comforts helps attract new candidates and allows them to adjust more quickly to the new trucks operating within our fleet.”