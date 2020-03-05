Shell Lubricants announces Canadian charitable contribution program

SASKATOON, Sask. – Shell Lubricants launched the new charitable contribution program Shell Rotella’s Rugged Ride for Charity as part of the company’s continued relationship with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Monster Energy Tour for 2020.

As part of the sponsorship program, Shell Lubricants will make a $1,000 donation at each of the PBR tour’s 10 events this season, culminating at the Canadian finals in Saskatoon, Sask., in November.

The funds will go toward a charity that is important to both Shell Lubricants and the PBR community, which will be selected by the top scoring athlete from each event.

“Our relationship with PBR is rooted in a mutual appreciation of both hard work and dedication,” said Ainsley Hebert, Canada marketing manager for Shell Lubricants. “This year, as we work hand-in-hand with PBR once again to bring the Monster Energy Tour to life, we are proud to support a number of deserving organizations that are important to our hard-working communities.”

The 2020 PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour kicked off in Calgary, Alta., Jan. 2, moving south to Lethbridge, Alta., March 6, and to Regina, Sask., March 14.

After stops in Ontario and Eastern Canada between May 9 and June 6, the tour heads back out west Oct. 17 in Abbotsford, B.C., Oct. 24 in Edmonton, Alta., and concludes in Saskatoon Nov. 13-14.

