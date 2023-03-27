Shipper conditions to remain favorable through 2023: FTR

Conditions for shippers pulled back slightly to a reading of 5.4, but was still at its strongest level since May 2020, according to the Shippers Conditions Index from industry forecaster FTR.

The only category for shippers that improved in January was looser capacity.

“The Shippers Conditions Index is likely to hold firm unless overall economic conditions deteriorate significantly from present levels,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal for FTR.

“Looser truckload capacity, slowing imports, and improving rail service should all support stable to improving shippers’ conditions through the balance of the year.”