Speedee names new CEO

BURNABY, B.C. – Speedee Transport has named Joshua Davis as its new CEO.

With over a decade of experience in management, operations, and business development, Davis will oversee the development of Speedee’s truckload division.

“Josh is a dedicated professional who finds it important to take care of his customers as well as his employees,” said Maria Mikusova, administrative assistant for Speedee. “This makes a positive impact on everyone.”

Davis will focus on individual needs to meet customer commitments, as well as ensure a safe, compliant, productive, and cost-effective operation.

Davis will also have input into the company’s business vision, strategies, and growth plan.