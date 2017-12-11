Survey finds half of respondents not yet ready for ELD mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just one week before the U.S. electronic logging device (ELD) mandate is set to kick in, nearly half of trucking professionals who responded to a recent survey said they’ve yet to select an ELD.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, by HELP Inc., the provider of the PrePass weight station bypass service. The survey was taken by 1,620 trucking professionals, 49% of whom said they haven’t yet selected an ELD.

Only 33% of respondents said they have selected and installed an ELD, while 18% said they have made a selection but have yet to install them.

More than half the respondents who identified themselves as fleet managers reported having ELD devices installed and operational, while just under 28% of drivers and owner-operators claimed to be ready.

Of those who have not installed an ELD, 68% don’t plan to do so before the deadline, the survey found. They cited reasons including not being convinced the ELD mandate will take effect. Some 31% of drivers said they don’t plan to install an ELD at all.

“It is surprising to see that such a large share of both owner-operators and drivers as well as fleet professionals see no need or rush to comply with the upcoming ELD mandate,” said HELP CEO Karen Rasmussen. “Whether they are in favor of ELD or not, there is every indication that the FMCSA intends to follow through with its plans to require the devices without delay.”

The poll also found 24% of respondents said they have not selected an ELD due to the costs.

“I believe there is a misconception among some fleets and owner-operators/drivers that ELDs are expensive and difficult to install, but that’s not the case,” said Rasmussen. “PrePass and a few other providers offer ELD solutions that literally take just a few seconds to install when paired up with a smartphone or tablet, and the apps cost no more than a dollar per day to use.”