TForce buys two former Yellow terminals

TForce was the winning bidder for two owned terminals that belonged to bankrupt LTL carrier Yellow Corp.

Terminals in Sacramento, Calif., and Lexington, Ky., were purchased by TForce Properties, the real estate arm of TForce parent company, Montreal-based TFI International. The two properties commanded US$15.9 million.

The biggest bidder was XPO, which won 26 owned and two leased properties for a total of US$870 million. Estes Express Lines, Saia Motor Freight, Knight-Swift, and ArcBest were among the trucking companies that successfully bid on Yellow properties, court documents reveal.

A total of 128 owned properties and two leased properties collectively fetched US$1.9 billion in the auction.