Trailcon breaks ground on new Edmonton facility

EDMONTON, Alta. – Trailcon Leasing has broken ground on its new 20,000-square-foot facility just outside Edmonton, Alta.

Announced in January, a ground-breaking ceremony was held May 24 at the six-acre site at 11690 Bevington Road where the new building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019, replacing the current location, which was built in 2007.

Trailcon chose the location in Acheson, Alta., because of the proximity to the company’s client base, as well as a rich labor pool.

Dave Ambrock will be the Edmonton branch manager once the new facility is complete.

“With our significant growth in business, the new facility will triple current capacity, improve productivity, improve turnaround time for customers, and provide a number of extra options with regards to equipment pool and availability,” said Ambrock.

Eight shop mechanics, three mobile mechanics, a service manager, operations coordinator, and two administrators will round out the staff.

