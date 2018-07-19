Trailer Wizards opens new location in Cornwall

Cornwall, Ont. — Trailer Wizards’ Cornwall location has gotten an upgrade.

The shop specializing in all things commercial trailer opened a new stand-alone facility as a link between the Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal areas.

The new location will allow Trailer Wizards to run it’s operations and service under the same roof with the aim of better servicing the location’s customers.

The new store sits on an eight-acre property with two full-service shop bays and a parts department.

Construction at the new Tenth Street location is expected to be completed by the end of September.