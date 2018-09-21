Truck Convoy for Special Olympics to roll this weekend

WINNIPEG, Man. – Around 200 trucks will make up the Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Manitoba, which rolls down the Perimeter Highway Sept. 22.

The annual event takes place during the month of September, when the trucking industries in Canada and the U.S., along with law enforcement, collaborate to hold local truck convoy events to bring awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics.

“Special Olympics has a way of bringing everyone together, setting aside differences and building communities of acceptance,” said committee chairman Matt Basset. “The fact that Special Olympics can bring together law enforcement and members of the trucking industry is a testament to how the athletes of Special Olympics are a true inspiration.”

The Manitoba event will convoy to and from the Trans-Canada Centre in Ile-des-Chenes.

Since 2008, the Manitoba convoy has raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics Manitoba.

Alberta will hold its event Sept. 22 as well, departing from Rosenau Transport in Calgary at 8 a.m. The Saskatchewan Truck Convoy for Special Olympics took place Sept. 15 at Turvey Centre in Regina.

