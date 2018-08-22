U.S. truck tonnage posts strongest gains in three months

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage rose 1.9% in July, according to the latest data from the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

June’s decrease in tonnage was revised up to -0.5%. The index was up 8.6% year-over-year in July, bettering June’s 7.7% year-over-year increase.

Year to date, tonnage is up 8%, far outpacing the annual gain of 3.8% in 2017.

“Truck freight remained very strong in July when accounting for normal seasonality,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “Both the month-to-month and year-over-year gains were the largest in three months. This robust growth stems from solid manufacturing, retail sales, and construction activity. The industry’s biggest challenge isn’t finding enough freight, but recruiting and retaining quality drivers.”