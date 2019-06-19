U.S. truck tonnage slips in May

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage slipped 6.1% in May, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

That came on the heels of a surprising 7% jump in April.

“As expected, tonnage corrected in May from the surprising surge in April,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “The economy is still growing, but the recent volatility in truck tonnage fits with a broader economy that is showing more mixed signals. The good news is if you ignore recent highs and lows, tonnage appears to be leveling off, albeit at a high level.”

The truck tonnage index in May was up 0.9% compared to May 2018, marking the smallest year-over-year gain since April 2017.