UAP Heavy Vehicles acquires Saniquip, Bergor

UAP Heavy Vehicles has acquired Saniquip and Bergor, two specialized heavy vehicle parts distribution companies.

“This acquisition fits perfectly within the growth strategy of UAP Heavy Vehicles, a network of 120 Traction stores, more than 125 TruckPro repair centers and a loyal clientele of independent workshops, helps keep Canada moving,” said Alain Primeau, executive vice-president, UAP Heavy Vehicles.

Alain Primeau (Photo: UAP Heavy Vehicles)

Saniquip operates in the sale of parts and equipment for residential and commercial waste collection and recycling sector. Its product offering includes equipment for rear-, front- and side-loading trucks, tippers for trucks, and container parts. The company operates in Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.

Bergor specializes in the sale of cleaning equipment for municipalities and specialized companies. It has a presence in Quebec and serves customers in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces. It sells equipment for street sweeping trucks, sewer cleaners and street tankers, as well as floor brushes, street brooms and water-cleaning nozzles.

“We couldn’t have hoped for better timing in order to ensure the sustainability of our businesses,” said Robyn Marceau, founder of Saniquip and Bergor. He has accepted the position of director of operations for two years.