Volvo celebrates milestone delivery to Penske

Volvo recently celebrated its 25,000th truck delivered to Penske Truck Leasing, during a ceremony at its Volvo Customer Center in Dublin, Va.

“We are extremely proud of the relationship that we have with Penske,” said Volvo Trucks North America president Peter Voorhoeve. “Over the past two decades, we’ve been able to deliver 25,000 trucks to them for their operations here in North America and are encouraged about the future with Penske as both companies have a passion and focus on sustainability and safety.”

L-R: Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America; Paul Rosa, senior vice-president of procurement and fleet planning, Penske Truck Leasing; Art Vallely, president, Penske Truck Leasing; Martin Lundstedt, president and chief executive officer, Volvo Group; and Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman of the board, AB Volvo. (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Art Vallely, Penske Truck Leasing president, added: “We are pleased to celebrate this milestone with our longtime and valued friends at Volvo. We appreciate their innovative approach to quality, safety, driver comfort and more recently their advancements with fleet electrification. We look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

The milestone truck was a VNL300 with the D13TC engine and was delivered Sept. 29.