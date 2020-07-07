Werner expanding final mile services to Canada

OMAHA, Neb. – Werner Enterprises is expanding its final mile delivery service to Canada.

It says it will utilize a network of strategic alliance agents to serve all provinces and territories. Its final mile service provides two uniformed associates to deliver large or heavy items, operating a liftgate-equipped straight truck.

(Source: Werner Final Mile)

The company also uses its Werner EDGE technology platform to provide customers with “white glove” delivery services. It specializes in furniture, appliances, medical and fitness equipment, store fixtures and other heavy goods.

“We are very pleased to announce the extension of the Werner Final Mile network to serve our clients across North America,” said Craig Stoffel, vice-president of global logistics and final mile, Werner Enterprises. “Our customers rely on our team to execute their highest profile deliveries, interacting with and delivering directly to their end customers’ homes or offices. Our experience in Canada for more than 20 years, combined with our delivery capability, will help many of our e-commerce customers serve new and existing customers in the Canadian market.”