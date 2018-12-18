Worst may be over for shippers: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Conditions for U.S. shippers eased in October, suggesting the worst may be over for them.

The FTR Shippers Conditions Index rose to a reading of -2.1 in October, reflecting the best environment for shippers in more than a year. Stabilizing rates, additional capacity, and moderating fuel prices contributed to the improved outlook.

“Lower fuel prices and some lessening of the capacity crunch shippers experienced earlier this year have shifted overall conditions to a neutral posture. That stance is expected to be maintained through the first half of 2019, barring an external shock to the supply chain,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal at FTR.