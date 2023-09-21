Aeolus Tyre launching Canadian subsidiary

Chinese tire manufacturer Aeolus Tyre is launching a wholly owned subsidiary, Aeolus Tires (Canada) based in the Greater Toronto Area, and has named John Overing general manager.

“The new subsidiary will harness the expertise and talent of a cohort of accomplished industry professionals, dedicated to propelling Aeolus Tire to new heights in the foreseeable future,” the company said in a statement.

It produces tires for trucking, agricultural and earthmoving applications.

Overing — who has over two decades of experience in the tire industry, including time with Michelin, Yokohama, Dynamic Tire, Maxam Tire and Hankook — will focus on sales planning, marketing, operations, and training initiatives.

The Jiaozuo, China-headquartered company has been distributing the Aeolus brand in Canada through a third-party distributor.

Will Shi will assume the role of managing director to assist Overing in coordinating overseas manufacturing and supply chain. He will lead initiatives geared toward enhancing product development, as well as optimizing logistics.