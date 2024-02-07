Alberta’s Stahl Peterbilt wins dealer honor

Peterbilt honored its top-performing dealers, including Alberta’s Stahl Peterbilt, during its annual dealer meeting in Palm Springs, Calif.

The following dealer groups were recognized …

North American dealer of the year: Jackson Group Peterbilt

Sales excellence dealer of the year: TLG Peterbilt

Medium duty dealer of the year: Dimmick Group Peterbilt

Service dealer of the year: Allstate Peterbilt Group

Paccar MX engine dealer of the year: Ohio Peterbilt

Parts dealer of the year: The Peterbilt Store

eCommerce dealer of the year: TLG Peterbilt

TRP dealer of the year: Allstate Peterbilt Group

Zero emissions excellence dealer of the year: Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers

Red oval dealer of the year: Stahl Peterbilt

Peterbilt also presented the Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year awards, which are based on a combination of Peterbilt’s standard of excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance, and utilization of Paccar training and programs.

Dealer groups receiving best-in-class awards included: Allstate Peterbilt Group; Stahl Peterbilt; The Peterbilt Store; Jackson Group Peterbilt; Dobbs Peterbilt; TLG Peterbilt; Peterbilt of Atlanta; and GTG Peterbilt.

“Peterbilt’s dealer network is committed to excellence and delivering an exceptional level of service and support for Peterbilt customers. We congratulate these award-winning dealers on their ability to excel and prioritize customer satisfaction with pride and class,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development.