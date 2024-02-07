Alberta’s Stahl Peterbilt wins dealer honor
Peterbilt honored its top-performing dealers, including Alberta’s Stahl Peterbilt, during its annual dealer meeting in Palm Springs, Calif.
The following dealer groups were recognized …
- North American dealer of the year: Jackson Group Peterbilt
- Sales excellence dealer of the year: TLG Peterbilt
- Medium duty dealer of the year: Dimmick Group Peterbilt
- Service dealer of the year: Allstate Peterbilt Group
- Paccar MX engine dealer of the year: Ohio Peterbilt
- Parts dealer of the year: The Peterbilt Store
- eCommerce dealer of the year: TLG Peterbilt
- TRP dealer of the year: Allstate Peterbilt Group
- Zero emissions excellence dealer of the year: Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers
- Red oval dealer of the year: Stahl Peterbilt
Peterbilt also presented the Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year awards, which are based on a combination of Peterbilt’s standard of excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance, and utilization of Paccar training and programs.
Dealer groups receiving best-in-class awards included: Allstate Peterbilt Group; Stahl Peterbilt; The Peterbilt Store; Jackson Group Peterbilt; Dobbs Peterbilt; TLG Peterbilt; Peterbilt of Atlanta; and GTG Peterbilt.
“Peterbilt’s dealer network is committed to excellence and delivering an exceptional level of service and support for Peterbilt customers. We congratulate these award-winning dealers on their ability to excel and prioritize customer satisfaction with pride and class,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development.
