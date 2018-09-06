August another record-setting month for Class 8 orders

COLUMBUS, Ind. – North American Class 8 truck orders once again reached an all-time high in August, at 53,100 units, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

August bettered July numbers, which had set the previous all-time high. This over typically weak order intake months.

“Preliminary data indicate that during the month of August, North American Class 8 orders rose 0.9% month-over-month and 150% from August 2017,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “Super strong orders in June and July are likely pulling large fleet orders ahead in the schedule, as truckers race to reserve build slots in a market where demand is running well above capacity.”

Orders from June to August were booked at a 700,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Classes 5-7 net orders totaled 23,700 units, up 18% from July and 26% year-over-year.