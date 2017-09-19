August trailer orders up 9%

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – FTR has reported final August net trailer orders of 14,600 units, a 9% increase from July.

August order activity also marked a 4% improvement year-over-year. All trailer segments saw gains, except for flatbed, which fell on the heels of a strong July. Orders have totaled 265,000 units over the past 12 months, FTR reports. Backlogs fell another 11%, while production remained unchanged from July.

“August was another quiet, summer month for trailers,” said Don Ake, FTR vice-president of commercial vehicles. “Orders remained at the bottom of the cycle as expected. The good news is that build rates remained sturdy for van trailers and the vocational segments also held steady. Backlogs are lower than last year at this time but should start to recover in a couple months.”