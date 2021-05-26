Autocar unveils ‘badass’ dump truck

Autocar has unveiled the fourth iteration of its severe-service DC-64 Class 8 truck lineup – the DC-64D Dump Truck – complete with a trademarked “badass” descriptor.

The model adds to the OEM’s DC-64R refuse truck, DC-64M mixer, and DC-64P pump.

(Photo: Autocar)

“Unlike any other vehicle in the North American heavy-duty commercial truck market, Autocar Trucks are vocational pre-engineered for seamless body integration and don’t require significant structural modifications,” Autocar Trucks president Eric Schwartz said in a press release.

“This dump truck is truly badass.”

More than 100 improvements were integrated overall, the company says, referring to the truck outfitted with an RS Godwin SCS dump body and featuring Hardox steel.

The DC-64D is described as offering drivers 325 degrees of visibility, with wraparound windows at the rear corners improving views to the rear. The slope of the front end offers its own increase in visibility.

In the cab, information is delivered through a seven-inch smart display.

(Photo: Autocar)

But the all-welded steel cab itself is also designed with durability in mind, offering more protection during rollover incidents, Autocar says. The frame rail has a yield strength of 160,000 PSI, RBM 3.921 lb-in, which Autocar says is 24% stronger than industry standards.

Steering of the truck with a 112-inch BBC comes courtesy of dual Sheppard M100 steering gears and a 50-degree wheel cut. And an intelligent electrical system supports diagnostics and repairs.

Cummins L9, X12, or ISX12N CNG engines are under the gas-strut-assisted hood, while models with the X12 enjoy access to a single module aftertreatment system. The X15 will be available in 2022.