Brake Safety Week begins, focusing on linings and pads
Brake Safety Week is officially underway, as enforcement teams in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. gather detailed brake-related inspection data from Aug. 20 to 26.
General brake system inspections and violations will be tallied along with data specific to brake linings and pads, which are a special focus this year.
Inspectors will report details such as brake lining and pad cracks or voids, wear, or contamination.
Some brake lining and pad issues are not automatically out-of-service violations, but can still affect carrier safety ratings, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) says.
Canada’s commercial vehicle inspectors checked 1,975 vehicles during Brake Safety Week in 2022, placing 17.8% out of service for brake-related violations – above the North American average of 13.3%.
Vehicles that pass a Level 1 or Level 5 inspection will be eligible to receive a CVSA decal that is valid for up to three months, showing inspectors that the equipment has recently passed its inspection.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
It is shouldn’t be a problem but has a driver i can not adjust anything but some person who has a badge can say so even if just to get their numbers up so get money coming in and that the 20 hour course paid off
DOT AND CVSA ARE GOV’T BUREAUCRACY SOLE INTENT IS AND ARE AS I QUOTE I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS FOR YEARS……’SAFTEY IN THE NAME OF THE ALMIGHTY DOLLAR ‘ IS THE BOTTOM LINE!
As a driver, that does both pre trip, post trip inspections how we as drivers with no creeper, in alot are in gravel parking lots, not to mention are hooking up at in early am hours of complete darkness.
So my question is as drivers how are we suppose to do a brake inspection that DOT/MOT preform to their guidelines when we in alot times our sight to possible safety issues is blocked.
But yet are on the hook for a 400.00 fine or more because we aren’t laying on a garage creeper.
Is it any wonder the industry can’t attract new Drivers if could face a 400 plus fine.
No other occupation gets penalized like the Transportation Industry, all because we see easy pickings.
I think these MTO officers need to focus more on these farmers on back county roads yhat run non plated old feed trucks with a slow moving sign on the back or the farmers with 48 ft grain trailers or flat beds being pulled by a tractor with no Air Brakes at all ,OR 48 ft flat ved loaded with bales gay or stray with no load securement ,again No Air Brakes!
Abd no these farmers aren’t traveling 2 miles down the road which doesn’t make it right .
Time to take a serious look at all serious safety issues
Two concessions off any 400 serious hot.