Brake Safety Week begins, focusing on linings and pads

Brake Safety Week is officially underway, as enforcement teams in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. gather detailed brake-related inspection data from Aug. 20 to 26.

General brake system inspections and violations will be tallied along with data specific to brake linings and pads, which are a special focus this year.

Inspectors will report details such as brake lining and pad cracks or voids, wear, or contamination.

Halton Regional Police Service officers inspecting a tractor trailer in Burlington, Ont. (File photo: Leo Barros)

Some brake lining and pad issues are not automatically out-of-service violations, but can still affect carrier safety ratings, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) says.

Canada’s commercial vehicle inspectors checked 1,975 vehicles during Brake Safety Week in 2022, placing 17.8% out of service for brake-related violations – above the North American average of 13.3%.

Vehicles that pass a Level 1 or Level 5 inspection will be eligible to receive a CVSA decal that is valid for up to three months, showing inspectors that the equipment has recently passed its inspection.