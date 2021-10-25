Brandt completes Cervus deal

Brandt Tractor, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Brandt Group of Companies, announced that it has successfully acquired Cervus Equipment, following a 97.66% endorsement for the deal in an Oct. 12 vote by Cervus shareholders. The transaction sees publicly traded Cervus transition to 100% private ownership in an all-cash deal, according to a news release.

The transaction adds 64 agriculture, transportation, and material handling equipment locations to Brandt’s existing John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships across Canada. When fully integrated, it will give Cervus’ customers access to Brandt’s extensive national parts and technical support infrastructure.

Brandt has added 64 new locations across Canada, Australia and New Zealand. (Photo: Brandt)

“The addition of Cervus’ branch network is a big win for customers in all of the affected markets,” says Brandt owner and CEO, Shaun Semple. “We’ve got a lot to offer and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and earn the loyalty of our new customers through a combination of premium products and services and a consistent, high-quality customer support experience.”

The deal enables Brandt to add, in select markets, John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, JLG, Baumann and other material handling equipment in addition to their list of products and services.

With the acquisition of the Cervus locations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Brandt now owns and operates 120 full-service equipment dealerships with an additional 50-plus service points and employs more than 5100 people.

The company plans to introduce expanded parts inventories, service department capacities, and extended hours of operation at the former Cervus dealerships. As operations are integrated, staffing in these locations is expected to increase by up to 40% with significant new facility construction across the entire network.

The transaction officially closed on Oct. 22.