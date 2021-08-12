Bridgestone and Einride to partner on electric and autonomous trucks

Bridgestone Americas will be joining Einride in plans to develop electric and autonomous Class 8 vehicles.

Under the agreement, Einride will be able to collect safety and efficiency data from Bridgestone’s smart-sensing tires, while Bridgestone will integrate mobility technologies into Einride’s onboard vehicle platforms.

Bridgestone also becomes the exclusive tire supplier for Einride in the U.S. market, while Einride will supply electric trucks and digital services through Bridgestone’s U.S. logistics network.

(Photo: Bridgestone Americas)

The first of the trucks will shuttle tires between a Bridgestone plant in LaVergne, Tenn., and a distribution center in Lebanon, Tenn.

“We have an ambitious business plan for electric and autonomous transportation in the U.S. as well as innovative plans to improve our capabilities by leveraging tire-as-a-sensor technology and insights derived from the tire telematics data,” said Niklas Reinedahl, general manager of Einride North America.

“There is a very high ceiling for innovation within this relationship, including the use of vehicle and tire data and advanced analytics to drive efficiency, safety and low-carbon fleet mobility,” said Nizar Trigui, chief technology officer and group president – solutions businesses at Bridgestone Americas.

It’s not the first time the Swedish vehicle manufacturer has partnered with a tire maker. It previously announced plans to test prototypes of an autonomous vehicle at a Michelin facility in Clermont-Ferrand, France.