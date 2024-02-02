Calmont Truck Centre wins Volvo’s top Canadian dealership award

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) named Calmont Truck Centre as its 2023 Canadian Dealer Group of the Year.

The group has two full-line dealerships in Calgary and Edmonton, serving Alberta since 1988. It expanded capacity by opening a new state-of-the-art facility in 2019 with 20 service bays and 37,000 sq.-ft.

“We are honored to be awarded the Volvo 2023 Canadian Dealer Group of the Year. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment and dedication to supporting our customers and providing best-in-class transportation solutions,” said Darren Currie, dealer principal, Calmont Truck Centre.

From left, Peter Voorhoeve, Laury Schmidt, Darren Currie, and Matthew Blackman. (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

VTNA also named TEC Equipment as the 2023 U.S. Dealer Group of the Year.

Peter Voorhoeve, president, VTNA said, “TEC Equipment and Calmont Truck Centre have been instrumental in enhancing Volvo Trucks’ market presence and customer satisfaction, demonstrating unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch vehicles and services. Given their remarkable performance in all criteria, we are thrilled to recognize TEC Equipment as the 2023 U.S. Volvo Dealer Group of the Year and Calmont Truck Centre as the 2023 Canadian Volvo Dealer Group of the Year.”