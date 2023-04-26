Canadian Carrier Transicold dealers, sales reps awarded

Canada’s Reefer Sales & Service has been named Carrier Transicold’s North American Dealer of the Year.

The company operates six locations across Southern Ontario and the Maritimes, but its flagship Brampton, Ont., location won top honors.

“Achieving this recognition has everything to do with our great employees,” said Ken Henwood, president of Reefer Sales & Service. His son Steve Henwood, a vice-president of the dealership, added, “As we enter our 34th year of business, we continue to invest in our facilities, which demonstrates our commitment to our customers and their operations, as well as our own team.”

Other Canadian dealers also performed well. ColdFront in Surrey, B.C., won one of two Extra Mile Awards for customer service. Merv Enns of Central Transport Refrigeration in Winnipeg, Man., was named North American Sales Manager of the Year. And Rick Johnson of ColdFront was named North American Parts Manager of the Year.