Daimler deferring initial payments on construction trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Truck Financial (DTF) is deferring first payments on new Western Star and Freightliner construction trucks for up to 120 days.

The deal is available in both the U.S. and Canada.

“We know that customers in the construction segment have different business cycles and credit requirements. We will work together with our team at Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) to provide financing solutions that fit their needs,” said Tobias Waldeck, head of Daimler Truck Financial. “This program is just one of a number of options we offer to help our customers run their businesses and keep the world moving.”

In addition to the 120 days to first payment finance option, DTF says it has several vocational-specific finance alternatives and custom finance packages including retail loans, seasonal and skip payments, multiple lease options and flexible payment terms.

“With the best trucks, the best team, and the best dealers, DTNA is well positioned to provide the focus and attention our customers require,” said David Carson, senior vice-president, vocational sales and marketing, DTNA. “Now more than ever, local collaboration with our global partners at Daimler Truck Financial will deliver holistic support for our construction customers. Whether before buying, during the purchase process, or to keep our customers up and running – we are here for them.”

More information is available through Freightliner and Western Star dealers.