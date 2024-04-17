Daimler Truck to launch Rizon in Canada at Truck World

Rizon, Daimler Truck’s newest brand of all-electric Classes 4-5 vehicles, will be launched in Canada during Truck World in Mississauga, Ont., April 18-20 and will be available to Canadian customers with pre-orders set to begin in June.

Rizon trucks first debuted in the U.S. in 2023 and are now operating on American roads.

“Canada is very advanced regarding green energy and infrastructure, and is a natural next step for Rizon’s second market,” Andreas Deuschle, the global head of Rizon Truck said in a news release. “So, we are very happy to bring our zero-emission solution to Canadian customers.”

Rizon will offer four model variants for Canadian customers, the e16L, e16M, e18L, and the e18M, with a versatile mix of configurations and options, ranging from 15,995 to 18,850 pounds in gross vehicle weight (GVW). The vehicles can run up to 257 km (for L size variant with three battery packs) and up to 177 km (for M size variant with two battery packs) on a single charge.

They are suited to a variety of applications such as dry van, flatbed, landscape dump, and reefer, and feature an electric power take-off (ePTO), which is controllable from the cab and allows for specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

The trucks incorporate advanced passive and active safety systems including Daimler Truck’s active brake assist and active side guard assist. They can be charged by Level 2 AC Charging (J1772) and DC Fast Charging CCS1 compliant.

Cold weather performance

According to the news release, the trucks feature an electric pre-conditioning function that brings the batteries to the ideal temperature before operation using power from the grid, enabling them to operate with improved performance in cold weather.

They are equipped with heated features for driver comfort, including a heated seat, steering wheel, and windshield.

These vehicles will qualify for the Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty-Zero-Vehicles (iMHZEV) program. A Rizon truck will qualify for approximately $75,000 at the point of sale under this program. Additional provincial incentives are available in B.C. and Quebec for approximately $75,000.

Starting in the fourth quarter this year, the vehicles will be distributed in Canada by Velocity Electric Vehicle Canada.