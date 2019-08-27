Dana acquires Quebec-based electric drivetrain developer

MONTREAL, Que. – Dana has expanded its e-mobility business with the acquisition of Quebec-based Nordresa Motors.

Nordresa focuses on integration and application engineering for the development and commercialization of electric powertrains for commercial vehicles. Dana says the acquisition will enhances its electrification capabilities by combining its line of motors, inverters, chargers, gearboxes and thermal management products, with Nordresa’s battery management system, electric powertrain controls and integration expertise.

“Nordresa’s experience designing and integrating electric vehicle systems enables Dana to offer our customers a complete system solution, including fully-integrated e-axles, battery and powertrain controls, and thermal management,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. “Each of Dana’s customers are at different points on their electrification journey and our strategy remains focused on supporting them with industry-leading technology and expertise for all vehicle architectures.”

Dana noted the transition of the powertrain to fully-electric requires changes to the propulsion system, power steering, air-conditioning compressors and other accessory systems, and Nordresa is able to integrate those systems while customizing the battery storage and management systems.

“The electrification of commercial vehicles is rapidly increasing, and Nordresa was in search of a company with a strong heritage and customer-centric culture that would further accelerate our business,” said Sylvain Castonguay, president and CEO of Nordresa. “Joining Dana provides Nordresa access to a global footprint, diverse customer base, and complete portfolio of electrification capabilities that will create long-term value for our customers.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of Dana’s majority investment in Quebec-based TM4, now Dana TM4, which designs and manufactures motors, power inverters and control systems.

Ryan Laskey, vice-president, commercial vehicle and corporate driveline engineering with Dana, told Truck News, “There has been substantial collaboration between the organizations over the last several years and this acquisition allows for more strategic cooperation while providing significant benefits to our OEM and fleet customers.”

The deal, and Dana’s financial clout and global OEM relationships, also puts Nordresa in a better position to succeed, the companies say.

“Nordresa has nearly two decades of electrification knowledge and experience, but many fleet and OEM customers are reluctant to source business from small start-ups,” reasoned Laskey. He noted the deal is a win-win, and “one of the most significant acquisitions we have made in the electric vehicle space, as it allows Dana to provide a full portfolio of solutions, now for both hybrid and fully-electric vehicles.”

The acquisition is the latest in a string of investments Dana has made into the electric vehicle market. It also invested in Hyliion, which offers an electrification system for Class 8 linehaul trucks.

“Now Nordresa provides us with short range battery electric vehicle solutions,” said Steve Slesinski, director of global product planning. “These two companies bring a wealth of battery, software, and controls expertise to the robust driveline, axles, motors and inverter product portfolio that Dana has built.”

Slesinksi said Nordresa was identified as the ideal acquisition target based on direct OEM and fleet feedback regarding quality, workmanship, and driving experience.

Dana said it will “continue to leverage the nearly two decades of electrification knowledge and experience of Nordresa’s founders, who will serve in leadership positions at Dana.”