Decisiv integrates SRM with Navistar dealer network

GLEN ALLEN, Va. – Decisiv has integrated its service relationship management (SRM) platform with Navistar, allowing more than 30,000 fleet users of SRM to connect with International dealers across North America.

“Customers that use the Decisiv SRM platform can create Service Requests and receive status updates from the International and IC Bus service network through the International 360 service communications solution,” said Brian Mulshine, director, customer experience at Navistar. “The direct integration between the two platforms demonstrates our commitment to providing customers a choice with open access to service communications.”

(Photo: Navistar)

International 360, introduced by Navistar in October 2019, allows fleets and dealers to communicate service and repair requests and status updates.



“The connectivity we’re enabling with the International 360 platform extends the value of the growing Decisiv SRM ecosystem,” said Dick Hyatt, president and CEO of Decisiv.

“The ability to incorporate the International Truck and IC Bus dealer network through SRM and communicate and collaborate during service events is a core benefit for our mutual customers, especially fleets that operate multiple makes and models of vehicles. Together, we are enabling International dealers to offer a higher level of consistency and customer service, and we’re transforming how fleets manage and maintain their assets.”