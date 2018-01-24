Truck News

Denso continues push into heavy-duty aftermarket

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Denso is continuing is push into the heavy-duty aftermarket, with the expansion of its diesel particulate filter (DPF) line and the opening of a new warehouse to handle heavy-duty parts.

The company made the announcements during Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week. The new parts distribution center is located in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. At 143,000 sq.-ft., it’s 53,000 sq.-ft. larger than its Compton, Calif warehouse, and is located just six miles from one of its largest customers.

Joe Mejaly

“We are confident that this new warehouse with its state-of-the-art technologies coupled with the improved processes and procedures, will lead to improved first pass fill rates,” said Joe Mejaly, senior vice-president of Denso Products and Services Americas.

The new warehouse will go into operation in April.

“In the next 1.5 to two years, you will see a real advancement in our distribution and logistics,” Mejaly said.

The company is also adding to its line of heavy-duty aftertreatment parts through its PowerEdge diesel aftertreatment program.

“We recognized the need for an all-new program as costs associated with core management rise and core fall-out increases,” said Mejaly “In addition, we are employing cutting edge technology to improve both the quality and performance of our product offering.”

The company is adding a medium-duty DPF/diesel oxidation catalyst program for coverage of Classes 2-6 vehicles.

Mejaly said Denso has also improved supply capability and achieved faster lead times, with turnaround in 24-48 hours.

He noted Denso invests US$3.6 billion into research and development every year. Diesel exhaust aftertreatment represents the single fastest-growing segment of the aftermarket, and Mejaly said Denso plans to become a bigger player.

“Our first year has been really strong for us in getting the message out,” he said. “This year you’re going to see quite a few major announcements in this area.”


