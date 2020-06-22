ECONOMIC WATCH: Trailer orders remain at historic lows
COLUMBUS, Ind. – May trailer orders improved from April, but were still the second weakest month ever, reported ACT Research in its State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report.
Net orders totaled 3,107 units. Before accounting for cancellations, orders totaled 7,400 units, a 29% increase from April but net orders were down 71% year-over-year.
“Although up from April’s record low, May’s net orders will still rank as the second weakest in industry history,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.
“There is little incentive for fleets to invest in new equipment right now. While there has been a general re-opening of the U.S. economy and some post-quarantine consumer-generated surges have been reported, caution continues to be the watchword. Significant apprehension is being expressed about small-to-medium fleets, and the concern is that the PPP lifelines many may have grasped will run out before a post-lockdown economy generates freight at sufficient volumes and profitable rates, which will have serious implications for both trailer OEMs and dealers.”
Except reefer trailers you can buy most used trailers and byway tractors at a Sharp discount to values 2 years ago . Many smaller trucking companies who use owner ops are in big trouble as they do not have access to affordable insurance and because of their structure can get very limited government help and wage subsidy. Many Publix transportation both bus and wheelchair taxi owners with reduced income and very limited no affordable public insurance in Ontario are looking at going bankrupt.