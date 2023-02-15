Falcon Equipment expanding Regina branch
Falcon Equipment is expanding its Regina, Sask., branch by 6,600 square feet and adding four new bays to its shop including a drive-through uptime bay for same-day equipment diagnostics.
The expansion is slated to be complete in June.
“We’ve had roots in Saskatchewan since 2010 and we continue to grow to better meet our customer’s needs. The expansion does not interfere with our regular hours, and we continue to offer equipment sales, rentals, service and parts support to all of Saskatchewan,” said William Worth, Falcon Equipment’s Regina branch manager.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.