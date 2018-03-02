February truck orders an “all-time great month”: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trucking companies continue to order trucks in near-record numbers.

ACT Research reports that preliminary Classes 5-8 orders in February came in at 67,700 units, making it the third strongest order month since the 2006 pre-buy.

It is also the fifth best order month of the millennium, ACT reports.

“Despite falling 17% below January’s best-in-12-years order intake, February’s industry order volume still makes it into the pantheon of all-time great months, with both the MD and HD markets contributing generously to the final order tally,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “On a seasonally adjusted basis, net orders rose 42% year-over-year to 63,000 units – also the fifth best all-time reading.”

Class 8 orders were among the strongest ever.

“Robust Class 8 order placements continued in February. For the month, Class 8 orders totaled 40,600 units – the eighth best order month on record and the ninth time in history in which orders eclipsed the 40,000-unit mark,” Vieth said. “Seasonal adjustment reduces the month’s order largess to 37,600 units, up 63% compared to last February’s order intake.”