FGI expanding into Atlantic Canada

Fort Garry Industries (FGI), an aftermarket supplier of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, is opening a new branch and product distribution center in Dartmouth, N.S.

Located at 320 Higney Avenue in the Burnside Industrial Park, the 35,000-square-foot site will represent the first step to serve the commercial vehicle market in Atlantic Canada, the company says.

It’s scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

“As part of our commitment to delivering exceptional service and products, we are proud to introduce this new facility that will bolster our capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” FGI president Robyn Spitzke said in a press release.

FGI has existing locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, with a head office in Winnipeg.