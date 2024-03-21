Fontaine Modification expands Texas facility

Fontaine Modification has more than doubled the size of its Laredo, Texas, truck modification center with the completion of a 40,000 sq.-ft. expansion, enlarging the facility to 67,000 sq.-ft.

The additional space will enable the location to offer new services, including more time-intensive equipment installations, chassis modifications, and paint operations.

The Laredo team modifies trucks that are assembled at Freightliner and Navistar plants in Mexico. As these trucks cross the border, they are processed through a marshalling yard for delivery within the U.S. and Canada. Fontaine’s Laredo operation is connected to this yard, enabling its personnel to work on the trucks while they remain in the OEM’s delivery system.

(Photo: Fontaine Modification)

“I’m very proud of our team in Laredo,” said Jamil Young, president, Fontaine Modification. “Everything about the expansion was meticulously planned and very well-organized to the point that construction had virtually no impact on productivity.”

The expansion delivers more space to perform the high-volume fleet services including installing electronics, vehicle tracking systems, safety equipment and graphics packages, while also facilitating new service offerings.

Vocational trucks

The team is ramping up to offer heavier vocational truck modifications such as hydraulic all-wheel-drive conversions, wheelbase changes, and sit-down dual drive modifications, as well as high-content installations including auxiliary power units and brake retarders.

A new paint booth enables them to paint large components, truck cabs, hoods, and even entire Class 8 tractors.

The facility recently celebrated producing its 100,000th truck – a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia Class 8 tractor prepped for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.