Fontaine Modification opens new corporate HQ
Fontaine Modification has opened a new corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.
The company says the new facility doubles its production and new product development capabilities. The 145,000 sq.-ft. facility is nearly three times the size of its previous location, the company announced in a press release.
Fontaine Modification provides post-production services for OEMs, truck dealers and fleets, operating 10 modification centers located near OEM plans across the U.S.
The new building houses corporate offices a new product developmental technical center, and a full modification center.
“The commercial vehicle industry is in a period of rapid technological change,” says Jamil Young, Fontaine Modification president. “Demand for our traditional design, engineering and production services for vocational and on-highway trucks is growing at the same time we are being asked to provide the engineering support and path to market for a wide range of new commercial vehicle technologies, including zero-emissions vehicles. Our new headquarters has the space we need to meet our customers’ needs more efficiently.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.