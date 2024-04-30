Fontaine Modification opens new corporate HQ

Fontaine Modification has opened a new corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

The company says the new facility doubles its production and new product development capabilities. The 145,000 sq.-ft. facility is nearly three times the size of its previous location, the company announced in a press release.

(Photo: Fontaine Modification)

Fontaine Modification provides post-production services for OEMs, truck dealers and fleets, operating 10 modification centers located near OEM plans across the U.S.

The new building houses corporate offices a new product developmental technical center, and a full modification center.

“The commercial vehicle industry is in a period of rapid technological change,” says Jamil Young, Fontaine Modification president. “Demand for our traditional design, engineering and production services for vocational and on-highway trucks is growing at the same time we are being asked to provide the engineering support and path to market for a wide range of new commercial vehicle technologies, including zero-emissions vehicles. Our new headquarters has the space we need to meet our customers’ needs more efficiently.”