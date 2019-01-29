Goodyear experimenting with soybean oil in tire production

DALLAS, Texas – Goodyear is working on producing petroleum-free truck tires, by replacing conventional oil with soybean oil.

The company is already producing several consumer tires with soybean oil, which offers performance benefits in cold weather. Mike Kerns, global R&D leader with Goodyear, explained during the company’s No Limits customer conference, that soybean oil boasts a lower glass transition temperature – the point at which material stops becoming elastic and becomes more “glassy.”

“It lowers that transition temperature so it can maintain pliability at much lower temperatures,” Kerns explained.

Soybean oil is North America’s most abundant bio-oil and is a by-product of production. As such, producers have been looking for new uses for the oil. Initially, Goodyear researchers felt it would improve tread wear over petroleum.

“We thought at first, this is really going to improve our tread wear,” Kerns said. “It didn’t really dramatically improve our tread wear. There was maybe a marginal improvement. But what really stood out was the low-temperature pliability. That really changed the game. We knew that was an advantage.”

Goodyear now produces an all-season three-peak snowflake rated passenger car tire using soybean oil as a complete replacement to petroleum. It’s working on bringing the technology to commercial truck tires, but Kerns said it’s likely one to five years away from becoming commercialized in that market.