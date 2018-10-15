Goodyear takes two million service calls in 10 years

AKRON, Ohio – Goodyear has announced its Fleet HQ Emergency Roadside Service program has achieved a new milestone, having completed its two millionth service call in 10 years.

“Over the last decade, trucking operations of all sizes and configurations – including some of the industry’s largest fleets – have entrusted their road service calls to Goodyear,” said Johnny McIntosh, general manager, commercial services and solutions. “The Goodyear-Fleet HQ Emergency Roadside Service program has helped minimize expensive downtime for fleets, enabling these operations to deliver the goods and services that keep our economy and way of life rolling.”

Through the program, truck drivers whose rigs have been immobilized by tire issues contact the 24/7 Goodyear-Fleet HQ Solution Center, where trained agents who are familiar with their tire requirements immediately capture vital information, including the location of the vehicle.

Goodyear agents then identify a CTSC or independent Goodyear dealer, dispatch a road service technician to the truck, and coordinate with the technician throughout the process. That technician will evaluate the truck’s tire situation and help return the vehicle to service quickly and efficiently, while targeting a total roll-time of two hours or less.

“Helping a truck return to service requires the rapid and precise mobilization of resources and people, and is not a simple task,” said McIntosh.