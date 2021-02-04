Goodyear Ventures invests in TuSimple

Goodyear Ventures, the investment arm of the tire maker, has invested in autonomous truck technology company TuSimple.

TuSimple has autonomous trucks running out of facilities in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. It plans to bring a Level 4 autonomous solution to the industry.

(Photo: TuSimple)

Goodyear was already providing tires and tire management solutions to the company.

“We are excited to build upon Goodyear’s relationship with TuSimple through this investment,” said Abhijit Ganguly, senior manager, Goodyear Ventures. “TuSimple’s autonomous technology, combined with its vision of autonomous freight as a service, has the potential to create a lot of value in the commercial freight industry.”