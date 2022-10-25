GoRight, Wabash Canada open Moncton facility

GoRight Smart Fleet Solutions and Wabash Canada celebrated the opening of their 28,500 square foot facility in Moncton, NB.

The facility at Caledonia Industrial Estates is situated on over four acres and houses both the fleet maintenance and repair facility operated by GoRight, as well as a Wabash trailer dealership.

It has four drive-through service bays, a truck wash bay, facilitates maintenance and repair on trucks and trailers, and has a 10-tonne overhead crane.