GoRight, Wabash Canada open Moncton facility
GoRight Smart Fleet Solutions and Wabash Canada celebrated the opening of their 28,500 square foot facility in Moncton, NB.
The facility at Caledonia Industrial Estates is situated on over four acres and houses both the fleet maintenance and repair facility operated by GoRight, as well as a Wabash trailer dealership.
It has four drive-through service bays, a truck wash bay, facilitates maintenance and repair on trucks and trailers, and has a 10-tonne overhead crane.
Well that is a good thing ,but do they have any regular trucks going down there I see they are all up in Toronto area and new York, but they always at the Ontario bridge crossings same trucks but plated new Brunswick and nova Scotia I also see trucks for Alberta that never seem to go back to their provinces.