Hexagon Purus leases Dallas plant for truck integrations

Hexagon Purus plans to open a new vehicle integration facility in Dallas, Texas, where it will integrate its battery-electric drive systems into Hino chassis and those from an undisclosed North American OEM.

The facility is more than 200,000 sq.-ft. and will also be home to production of a Hexagon Purus complete battery-electric heavy-duty truck for the U.S. market.

(Photo: Hexagon Purus)

Serial production of trucks out of the facility will begin in the second half of 2024, the company says. Battery packs built at Hexagon Purus’ Kelowna, B.C., plant will be shipped there for installation.

“We are very happy to announce our plans for a new vehicle integration facility in Dallas. The facility marks yet another important milestone for Hexagon Purus in building a strong position in the North American zero emission heavy-duty trucking space. We continue to experience solid demand for our vehicle integration offering and the new facility will enable us to deliver on recently won customer contracts,” says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. “The current footprint of the facility also allows for further expansion to support continued customer growth in the U.S.”

“The new facility is strategically located to serve both the CARB states’ truck demand and obvious applications for low mileage battery electric vehicles like utility trucks and urban truck deliveries. These states and applications will be the main offtake areas for zero-emission trucking in the near- to medium term,” says Todd Sloan, executive vice-president of Hexagon Purus. “The new facility is also located with proximity to key suppliers making it an ideal location for our vehicle integration operations.”