High Bar Brands acquires Ontario-based Dieter’s Accessories

High Bar Brands has acquired Cambridge, Ont.-based Dieter’s Accessories, a manufacturer of heavy-duty truck parts and stainless steel accessories.

“We are excited to welcome Dieter’s Accessories into our family of brands,” said Christopher Thorpe, president and CEO of High Bar Brands. “Dieter’s reputation for 40 years of exceptional quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to exceeding customer expectations and providing customer solutions. This international acquisition marks an exciting milestone for us and represents a platform for further growth in Canada and the U.S.”

(Photo: High Bar Brands)

Dieter’s Accessories specializes in stainless steel parts, including grilles, visors, cab skirts, fender guards, and lighting products. Dieter’s also has an aftermarket brand under the Panelite nameplate, which was acquired by Dieters in 2010.

“We are thrilled with our new relationship,” Dieter’s president Peter Hohendorn said. “I and the management team saw HBB as the best fit to take Dieter’s to the next level, while sharing our core beliefs and family values.”

Hohendorn will remain invested in the company, and following a transition period will remain a consultant. Dieter’s Accessories joins Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing, and Viking Mud Flaps as part of High Bar Brands’ portfolio.