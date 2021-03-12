Hino becomes latest truck OEM to opt for Cummins power

Hino has become the latest OEM to embrace Cummins power, announcing that it will offer Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines in its L and XL Series trucks.

“The reliability, performance and durability presented with Cummins engines coupled with the award-winning Hino conventional cab will provide our customers the ultimate ownership experience,” says Bob Petz, Hino’s senior vice-president of vehicle and parts sales.

Hino formally paused its North American truck production during a December board meeting, noting it faced challenges with the U.S. engine certification testing process for new model years of the A09C, J08E, and J05E Hino engines.

The OEM says it will now redirect engineering resources to battery-electric trucks under Project Z, an internal program to produce zero-emission vehicles. It previously committed to developing and producing Class 4-8 battery-electric trucks through Hino Motor Sales USA.

Initial low-volume production of its battery-electric trucks is expected to come in the fourth quarter of 2022, with full production to come online by 2023.

‘A generational shift’

“Our industry is in the midst of a generational shift from traditional vehicles to zero-emission vehicles,” says Hino senior vice-president of customer experience Glenn Ellis. “This new partnership is in line with the recent shift we have seen among other OEMs who are looking to strong industry partners to help offset their growing R&D investments into new ZEVs.”

Both Isuzu and Daimler recently announced that Cummins will produce medium-duty engines for some of their respective products. Cummins and Navistar International also extended a long-term supply deal through the next two emissions cycles.

Production of Cummins-powered Hino trucks will begin in October 2021 at a plant in Woodstock, Ont., and West Virginia. The Cummins engines will be built in North Carolina.

The L Series trucks will emerge at the end of 2021 with the Cummins B6.7 engine in a 240 or 260 hp rating, and be paired with Allison 2000 and 3000 Series transmissions. At the beginning of 2022, the XL Series of trucks will emerge with the Cummins L9 engine in 300, 330, and 360 hp ratings. Those trucks will be paired with Allison 3000 or 3500 Series transmissions or Eaton manual transmissions.

Collaborations

“Hino and Cummins will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to collaborate on powertrain strategies in the future,” the company says in a release.

Isuzu Commercial Truck previously announced that it will be using the Cummins B6.7 engine as part of a push to support Class 6 and 7 applications. It also announced plans to integrate the engine into Isuzu chassis to meet Japanese emission regulations.

Daimler Trucks AG and Cummins, meanwhile, have established a Memorandum of Understanding that will see Cummins establish an engine plant within the Daimler Trucks and Buses Mercedes-Benz campus in Mannheim, Germany – as part of a plan to meet Euro VII European emissions standards. Cummins will eventually become Daimler’s worldwide medium-duty engine provider.