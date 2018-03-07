Hino getting into Class 8 market in North America

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hino Trucks today announced its all-new XL Series line of Class 7 and 8 vehicles at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Hino XL7 and XL8 2020 models – which will begin production in early 2019 – are equipped with the company’s A09 turbo diesel 8.9-liter inline 6-cylinder engine with a B10 life of one million miles.

Yasuhiko Ichihashi, chairman of Hino Motors Ltd., said during the unveiling that both models were extensively tested in both Canada and the U.S.

Hino Trucks North America president and CEO Yoshinori Noguchi said the time was right for the company to enter the Class 8 market in North America.

“Considering our remarkable success in Class 4-7 in North America and our growing global presence in the Class 8 market, entering the North American heavy-duty segment makes for the next logical step,” said Noguchi. “No to mention, our customers and our dealer network have been asking for this for some time.”

Hino XL Series trucks will be available in a variety of straight truck and tractor configurations, including from a GVWR of 33,000 lbs. to 60,000 lbs. and a GCWR up to 66,000 lbs. It will have a max performance of 360 hp with 1,150 lbs.-ft. of torque, and have wheelbase selections of up to 304 inches, and tandem axle and fifth wheel configurations.

On the safety side of things, there is electronic stability control, which comes standard on the tractor, collision mitigation systems, payload management suspension options, a body designed for ease of serviceability.

“The first thing you notice is the styling – the aerodynamic yet bold design could proudly represent your business,” said Glenn Ellis, vice-president of customer experience with Hino. “They you open the door to a wide, easy-access entry and an automotive grade finished interior ready to provide the best service possible to drivers and teams.”

For driver comfort, Hino XL Series trucks also come with air-ride cab and driver’s seat, hands-free Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, cruise control, and air conditioning.

The company also announced it will expand its U.S. operations with the purchase of the Cold Water Creek distribution center in Mineral Wells, WV, where the Hino XL7 and XL8 will be assembled.