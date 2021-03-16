International Trucks to increase power, speed

International HV and HX Series trucks will soon have a new power offering at their disposal, thanks to a higher horsepower rating for the OEM’s proprietary A26 engine.

“The International A26, which is currently available only up to 500 hp, will have increased ratings up to 515 hp, 1,850 lb-ft of torque, coming later in 2021,” says David Hillman, senior director – vocational segmentation.

The comment was made during a recent online presentation for the Work Truck Show.

The International A26

In the new HX Series of trucks, the A26 is currently limited to the HX620 with a 50-inch BA, but later this year the 13-liter engine will be coming to the HX 520 with a 30-inch BA.

“At 2,299 lb., the A26 is the lightest engine you can get over 12 liters, so that allows you to carry more payload per trip, while delivering better fuel economy and a real quiet experience,” he said.

Buyers who are looking for even more power can still opt for a Cummins X15 with 605 hp and 2,050 lb-ft of torque.

“The HV Series comes with a variety of engine options. It goes all the way from the Cummins B6.7 and L9 up through the International A26 13-liter. And as I mentioned before, coming later in 2021, we’ll have some additional ratings including a 515-hp, 1,850 lb-ft rating available in the HV Series,” he added.

The A26 was based on the MAN D26 crankcase, and when first introduced it had an upper rating of 475 hp and 1,750 lb-ft of torque.

Other engine-related updates associated with the Cummins B6.7 this year involved synchronizing and extending maintenance intervals, said Bruce Vasbinder, director – medium-duty segment marketing. Oil and filter changes were extended to 30,000 miles/1,000 hours or 18 months. Fuel filters stay in service for 60,000 miles/2,000 hours or 18 months.

The crankcase ventilation filter on that engine is now maintenance-free.

The power changes are not about to end there.

New rear axle ratings will make it possible to increase maximum speeds seen with the medium-duty CV truck models.

“We’ve been able to increase those four to five miles per hour,” Vasbinder says.

The top speed of 79 mph remains with a 4.1 ratio, but that top speed will also be realized with a 4.3 ratio. It had been capped at 75 mph. With a 4.56 rear axle the top speed will increase to 75 mph from 70 mph, and with a 4.88 the top speed will increase to 70 mph from 65 mph.