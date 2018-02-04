January truck orders second best in history: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Heavy-duty and medium-duty truck orders in January marked the second strongest month in history, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

Classes 5-8 orders totaled 80,400 units, surpassed only by March 2006 orders.

“As was the case in the total market, Class 8 orders posted their best volume since March 2006, rising to 48,700 units,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “Seasonal adjustment reduces the month’s order largess to 42,400 units, which represents a seasonally adjusted month-over-month increase of 41% and a 107% year-over-year increase.”

Classes 5-7 orders broke out, at 31,700 units, according to ACT.

“This is the best month since July 2006 and the third best month on record,” said Vieth. “On a seasonally adjusted basis, medium-duty orders came in at 32,300 units, up 56% month-over-month and 34% year-over-year.”