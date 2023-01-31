Love’s approved to service Freightliner trucks

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Love’s Travel Stops announced an exclusive strategic partnership to provide select services for Freightliner vehicles at approved Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations across the U.S.

Beginning this spring, authorized Love’s locations will provide light mechanical warranty repair work, roadside warranty emergency services and approved field service and recall campaigns for Freightliner trucks.

(Photo: Love’s)

With more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, those approved for providing service offerings will work directly with their local Freightliner dealer to ensure parts availability, repair work, warranty claim filing and to help get Freightliner drivers back on the road quickly, the companies said in a release.

“Love’s is an experienced partner that knows how to fulfill our customers’ needs. With this complementary offering to our own service network, we will provide Freightliner customers the increased support and convenience they need to keep the world moving,” said Drew Backeberg, senior vice-president, aftermarket, DTNA.

“We know that time is money for professional drivers, and we’re excited to introduce a new service touch point to help get Freightliner drivers back on the road quickly,” added Gary Price, executive vice-president of total truck care solutions for Love’s. “Working with DTNA and Freightliner dealers, we will have the systems in place to maximize uptime for our mutual customers.”