Mack introduces Vehicle-as-a-Service financing plan for LR Electric

Customers buying a Mack LR Electric can now finance it through a newly launched Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program.

Mack says the program will help customers better manage the expenses involved with acquiring an LR Electric battery-electric truck.

The program covers the chassis, refuse body, applicable taxes, and vehicle protection plan. Customers can also bundle in a charger and associated installation costs.

Mack LR Electric (Photo: Mack Trucks)

“The Mack Vehicle-as-a-Service program is designed to address any customer hesitations in adopting electromobility by offering zero upfront costs,” said George Fotopoulos, Mack vice-president of the e-mobility business unit. “Mack took this approach because we believe in BEV technology, we stand behind our electric products, and we want to accelerate industry adoption of this technology.”

The Mack Ultra Service Agreement includes all preventive and corrective maintenance, uptime services, roadside assistance, battery monitoring, and a battery performance guarantee. The program, available in Canada as well as the U.S., is available through Mack Financial Services.