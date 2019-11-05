Manac buys Cobra Trailers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Rush Truck Centres of Canada has sold its Cobra Trailers subsidiary to Manac, the company announced.

Rush Truck Centres will, however, maintain exclusive distributor rights for Cobra end dump trailers and dump bodies in Ontario.

“We chose to partner with Manac to continue the legacy of quality-built Cobra Trailers as they hold a solid reputation as a trailer manufacturer,” said Kevin Tallman, CEO of Rush Truck Centres of Canada. “Manac’s organization adds strength to the Cobra brand and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in Ontario as the exclusive distributor.”

“The addition of Cobra Trailers to our portfolio of top brands is aligned with our strategy to continue to offer more to our customer base,” added Charles Dutil, CEO of Manac. “We are excited to partner with Rush Truck Centres of Canada to utilize their robust dealership network for sales, parts, service and warranty support for Cobra in Ontario.”